Hattingh leads NEC XON into 4IR era

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG – NEC XON, the technology and security services and solutions firm, is modernising its portfolio into fourth industrial revolution-relevant offering for clients in the continent.

It has appointed Mariëtte Hattingh as General Manager of Services, to lead the exercise.

She brings more than 30 years of experience in client and managed service provider environments leading large and complex outsource relationships, transformational change and business turnaround.

Hattingh said her vision for NEC XON was to enhance the managed services the company delivered and uniquely differentiate it based on the portfolio of alternative energy, networking and telecommunications, security, data centres and infrastructure solutions across South, East and West Africa.

“That integrated spectrum of solutions is unavailable elsewhere in these markets and positions our ability to deliver services specifically relevant to our telco and MNO service provider, enterprise and public sector customers,” she said.

NEC XON is the combination of XON, a systems integrator providing custom ICT and security services and solutions in Southern Africa since 1996, and NEC Africa, the African business of the global technology giant NEC Corporation.

NEC Corporation implemented its first communication solution in Africa in 1963 and established NEC Africa in 2011 to grow its business ICT and public safety.

“We set off to challenge the status quo and disrupt the niche markets in which we operate for the benefit of our customers,” Viven Bhowani, Chief Operations Officer of NEC XON, said.

Bhowani said Hattingh’s appointment further entrenched that agenda with her client-centric approach and transformational outsourcing experience.

“She is a strong leader and has great know-how around transforming services digitally to drive outcomes-based engagements,” Bhowani said.



– CAJ News