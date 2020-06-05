Huawei commits to building its HMS ecosystem

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG – HUAWEI has disclosed its Mobile Services (HMS) Core platform has been integrated by more than 60 000 applications (apps) since its release in January.

These are in wide-ranging fields as smart transport, entertainment and lifestyle services.

The company made the announcement at its annual Global Analyst Summit in Shenzhen.

Eric Tan, Vice President of Consumer Cloud Service at Huawei Consumer Business Group, said the company would spare no effort in building its global HMS ecosystem in the coming months and years.

He was delivering a keynote speech entitled, “Rethink the Seamless AI Experience with the Global HMS Ecosystem.”

By fully opening the chipset-device-cloud synergistic capabilities of HMS Core, and assisting in the development of unparalleled HMS apps, Huawei has committed to working closely with developers and partners around the world, to provide consumers with intelligent services that meet the diverse needs of modern life.

The company stated its broad-based mobile app ecosystem provided users with immediate access to a treasure trove of smart lifestyle services, encompassing smart travel, media entertainment, lifestyle services, and much more. HMS Core 4.0 represents a key pillar within this flourishing ecosystem.

HMS Core is the platform for the basic open capabilities in HMS.

HMS Core 4.0 was released on January 15.

It represents a new level of sophistication, according to Huawei.

It provides more than 20 distinct services for global developers, including Map Kit, ML Kit, Scan Kit and WisePlay DRM.

– CAJ News