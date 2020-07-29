Huawei expands into PC sector in SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – HUAWEI South Africa has announced plans to venture into the personal computer (PC) market, in line with the rising demand in the sector.

The entity of the Chinese-headquartered company disclosed the launch of the products would come at a time when South Africans are actively looking for laptops that can serve their entertainment and work needs, at an affordable price.

Outside South Africa, Huawei has been in the PC sector since 2016, and in 2019 saw a 200 percent increase in shipments year-on-year. Huawei’s focus has been on bringing its smartphone technology to its PCs for

seamless integration.

Since South Africa’s lockdown imposed in March, Huawei has launched six new products across the mobile, tablet and wearables categories.

The company said this highlighted how it remained focused on its aim to offer consumers superior products, excellent service, and value for money.

“Huawei is due to reveal its first PC offerings in South Africa soon,” the company stated.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the surge in remote working, coupled with consumers’ needs for PCs to meet both home and work demands.

This contributed to an increase of 7 percent year-on-year in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market in the second quarter of 2020.

Huawei recently announced its global first half 2020 business results, indicating it generated US$64.23 billion in revenue during the period.

This is an increase of 13,1 percent increase year-on-year, with a net profit margin of 9,2 percent.

– CAJ News