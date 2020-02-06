Huawei launches Y9s targeting young consumers

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG – HUAWEI has launched the Y9s, a smartphone the company says boasts some of the most impressive features for smartphones in its price range.

The smartphone is priced at R6 399 (US$432).

The Chinese maker stated the phone caters to the demands of young and trendy consumers, with its advanced camera, ample storage and stunning display capabilities.

Huawei’s Y9s features 48MP Triple Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera, 8MP Ultra and 16MP pop-up front cameras and advanced night mode photography.

The HUAWEI Y9s is driven by the Kirin 710F chipset, hailed as a power-efficient and high performance.

It is equipped with 6GB+128GB with an option to expand to the 512GB storage (sold separately).

The HUAWEI Y9s also sports a large 4000mAh battery that powers the device for 1-2 full days’ usage.

– CAJ News