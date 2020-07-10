Huawei Music in collabo with SA stars

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG – MUSIC from some of South Africa’s biggest stars is now available on Huawei Music after the artists collaborated with the platform.

Among the artists that have collaborated with Huawei Music to each launch curated playlists are AKA, K.O and Holly Rey.

In addition to fans accessing these artists’ music and millions of other songs, they are now also able to have a listen, to a hand-picked selection of what their favourite artists are currently listening to on

Huawei Music.

DJ Dimplez, Kiddominant, pH Raw X, Julanie J, Dr. Bone, Mvzzle and Majorsteez are among the artists who have created these playlists exclusively for premium subscribers of Huawei Music across South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria.

Each playlist will represent the artist’s unique music taste and preference, giving fans the ability to connect with their favourite artists and understand where they draw their musical inspiration from.

Meanwhile, Huawei Music is giving audiences the power to decide which playlist is the best by voting for their favourite playlist amongst the ten.

The playlist which will emerge as number one will receive prime placement within the Huawei Music app and marketing support on the platform for the rest of the year.

New subscribers stand a chance to win a P40.

As the official music streaming service for the company’s mobile devices, Huawei Music gives subscribers access to millions of global and local music.

The platform aims to provide a high-quality and all-scenarios music experience to its 500 million global users.

– CAJ News