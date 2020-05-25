Huawei offers courses online during lockdown

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – HUAWEI’S Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Academies are now available online to ensure scholars in South Africa do not miss out on crucial learning during the coronavirus (COVID19) outbreak.

Huawei is also offering several incentives to students who complete the training and examinations.

Tsholofelo Llale, Huawei’s ICT Talent Development Manager, said by registering for these courses online, students could make good use of this potentially disruptive period to gain certification from Huawei and make themselves more attractive to employers.

“Given the uncertainty that lies ahead, this is more valuable than ever,” Llale said.

The online training is seen as informative and just as effective as learning in a traditional class.

“This is a great opportunity for us to earn a Huawei International certificate, which will open a lot of job opportunities within the ICT industry – and also get an extra R500.”

Huawei’s ICT Academies are run in several South African tertiary institutions.

Huawei offers several Certified ICT Associate (Huawei CIA) courses through the online programme.

They include Routing and Switching, Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), Security, Cloud Computing, Storage, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Huawei has also organised a “Training the Trainer” programme for instructors seeking to get their Huawei certification.

Huawei has thus far opened nine HCIA online courses in Routing and Switching.

The course launched on April 13, training more than 160 students from Tshwane University of Technology, University of Venda and Think Tank.

The online training programme will be valid until June, with a new round of registration now open. This may be extended if necessary.

– CAJ News