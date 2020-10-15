Huawei P Smart S available in SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – HUAWEI’S new entry-level smartphone, the P Smart S, described as a gadget for the ultimate gamer, is now available in South Africa.

It is retailing for R5 999 from MTN and Telkom mobile operators, Huawei stores and Huawei online at www.huaweistore.co.za.

It also comes with 15 GB free cloud storage for 12 months.

The Huawei P Smart S is tailor-made to resonate with the younger generation, crafted with a sleek full-screen design, perfect to view from every angle, according to the smartphone maker.

For the first time ever at this price point, Huawei introduces its FHD+, OLED Dewdrop Display.

At 6,3-inches, the P Smart S boasts an incredible 90,17 percent screen to body ratio.

Along with this huge display, it has a resolution of 2 400 x 1 080, a 20:9 aspect ratio and pixel density (PPI) of as much as 418, displaying 16 million vibrant colours and crystal-clear crisp detailing.

With a Kirin 710F chipest powering the device, running an Octa-core CPU and next generation Mali-G51 MP4 GPU Turbo 3.0, the EMUI 10.1 operating

system allows for the phone’s touch responsiveness to be enhanced.

For the gamer, the smartphone boasts graphic acceleration technology.

Some of the key features include a hybrid dual SIM tray, under display optical fingerprint sensor and must-have triple lens rear camera containing a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP depth camera, with a single lens selfie camera of 16MP.

