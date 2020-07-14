Huawei reports half-year revenue increase

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI – HUAWEI has generated CNY454 billion (US$64,9 billion) in revenue during the first half of the year.

This represents an increase of 13,1 percent year-on-year, with net profit margin of 9,2 percent.

Huawei’s carrier, enterprise and consumer businesses achieved CNY159,6 billion, CNY36,3 billion and CNY255,8 billion in revenue, respectively during the period.

The technology company reiterated its commitment to working with carriers and industry partners to maintain stable network operations, accelerate digital transformation and support efforts to contain local outbreaks and reopen local economies.

This pledge comes as countries around the globe are grappling with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During the era, information and communications technologies (ICT) have become not only a crucial tool for combatting the virus, but also an engine for economic recovery, according to experts.

Huawei also pledged to continue fulfilling its obligations to customers and suppliers as well as contributing to the global digital economy and technological development.

– CAJ News