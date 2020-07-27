Huawei summit explores Cloud potential in Africa’s 4IR

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG – BUSINESS leaders and information and communications technology (ICT) experts will convene on Monday for a major summit to explore the capabilities of cloud computing in transforming industries in Africa during the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

They will convene virtually for the Huawei Cloud Summit Africa 2020 to assess how the Cloud would fundamentally revolutionise key sectors such as finance, energy, manufacturing and mining.

These are central to African economies.

Featuring a dozen industry leaders, the summit will be held under the apt theme, “Building an intelligent Africa.”

“We look forward to mapping Africa’s Cloud-enabled future with leading players across critical sectors,” said Ray Rui, President of Huawei Cloud:Africa Region.

“The summit will feature innovators and Huawei partners in the AI (artificial intelligence), fintech (finance technology) SME (small and medium enterprise) and e-commerce arenas, and offer great insights into how cloud will enable progress and rapid tech evolution.”

Other speakers will include Kabelo Makwane, the Managing Executive of Cloud, Hosting and Security – Vodacom Business; Bosco Ho, Regional Sales Development Manager, Intel Corporation; Jannie Engelbrecht, Cloud Business Unit Manager of Pinnacle; and Michael Langeveld, Vice President of Huawei Cloud Africa.

The summit comes amid the realisation that 4IR transformation will be characterised by massive, large-scale communication via the Internet of Things (IoT), with cloud as the foundation of these mass communication capabilities.

Africa is seen as having great potential in terms of cloud, and is showing significant progress, with data-centre capacity doubling in the past three years.

However, its cloud capacity still accounts for less than 1 percent of global availability.

The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have driven up data demand as remote work and e-commerce become the norm.

As such, cloud computing, with its instant availability of IT resources, has also been a fundamental support system for African organisations.Globally, numerous enterprises have adopted cloud-first strategies.

The trend is likely to find broad application in Africa as well.

– CAJ News