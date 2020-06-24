Huawei Y6p rollout date confirmed

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – SOUTH Africans can from this week pre-order the upcoming Huawei Y6p.

The smartphone can be ordered from Thursday to June 30.

This will be ahead of its availability on July 1, at a starting price of R3 299

A pre-order special comes with a free exclusive premium gift of a buyer’s choice, to the value of R1 499.

Huawei South Africa has confirmed the dates, prices and the special for the latest addition to the Y Series.

The entry device features among other specifications, a 13MP main camera, 5MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth camera as well as 8MP front camera.

It packs a large 5000mAh battery.

The Huawei Y6p offers 3GB RAM and includes 64GB of internal storage for media and apps.

Also available is an optional expansion slot that supports up to 512GB of additional storage via microSD.

According to the manufacturer, the device also runs on a powerful MTK Helio P22 octa-core processor, which provides all-round performance across productivity and entertainment use cases.

The HUAWEI EROFS on EMUI 10.1 improves random read speed and response rate.

Meanwhile, recently, the International Data Corporation (IDC) released the Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker report, which showed that global shipments of wearable devices reached 72,6 million units in the first quarter of 2020, with a year-on-year increase of 29,7 percent.

According to the report, Huawei maintained a high share of the wearable market in the first quarter of 2020, with a year-on-year wearables shipment increase of 62,2 percent.

In the smartwatch segment, 16,9 million units of smartwatches were shipped in the first quarter of 2020, down 7,1 percent year on year.

Huawei ranked second with 2,6 million units shipped, up 118,5 percent year on year, making it the only smartwatch brand to grow more than 100 percent.

– CAJ News