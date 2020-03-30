Hundreds of fuel workers observe lockdown

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG – ONE of South Africa’s largest oil and gas producer of crude oil, Engen Refinery is set to undergo a temporary controlled shutdown in line with the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the country.

As a consequence of the temporary shutdown, as many as 600 additional employees will observe the stay at home restrictions during the national lockdown.

Engen Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Yusa’ Hassan, said effectively March 27, this controlled activity would forecast mainly on lower demand for petroleum products during the period of the lockdown to comply with government calls to reduce risk of spreading COVID-19.

“We are already experiencing lower demand and are forecasting an even lower demand off-take, which would force our Refinery to scale back beyond its safe operating envelop and increases environmental emission risk,” said Hassan.

Motorists and business customers were however assured that all necessary measures have been instituted across the Engen supply chain to ensure sustained delivery of core petroleum products over the coming weeks to all Engen’s over 1 000 service stations and business customers during the lockdown period and beyond.

Hassan wished the nation good health and commit to getting through this time together.

“While the path ahead may seem uncertain, we at Engen believe in the journey communicated by our President (Cyril Ramaphosa),” he said.

– CAJ News