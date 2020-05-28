Iconic Krok raises millions for the needy

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG – VULNERABLE South Africans, bearing the brunt of coronavirus (COVID-19), are to benefit from the generosity of iconic citizen, Solly Krok, as he celebrates his 91st birthday.

Celebrating his birthday on Thursday (today), he has committed to raising R108 million (US$6,2 million) from international and local communities to help feed the needy.

The veteran has announced his new venture, called Keep the Wolf from the Door, as he embarks on a mission to raise funds to address hunger and food insecurity.

To achieve this, Krok has partnered with social impact organisations, Afrika Tikkun and Siyakhana.

He is inspired by Tom Moore, the British army veteran who raised GBP 39 million for charity in the United Kingdom.

Krok bemoaned the devastation that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing in South Africa, where 25 937 cases and 552 deaths have been confirmed as of his birthday.

“It’s of great concern for me to see the increased poverty that has mushroomed overnight as people are not able to work or support their families,” he said.

Krok said it was saddening that before the pandemic, a large portion of the South African population was already poor.

Sadly, even after the pandemic was quelled by the discovery of a vaccine and medication, the poor would still be desperate.

“I am determined to make a long-term difference by coupling our programme with sustainable food banks,” Krok said.

He will do a symbolic walk in his Johannesburg suburb to complete 91 kilometres in total by June 4.

Having started in May, Krok’s aim is to have walked 1 kilometre for every year of his age by this date.

He is known for his multiple business successes and being instrumental in the development of the pharmaceutical industry as well as creating the iconic Apartheid Museum.

Krok has also built a school in Soweto and funded various educational institutions.

