IdeaHub drives African enterprise collaboration

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG – THE need for digitisation has become critical amid the era of social distancing and remote working as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

It is against this background that Huawei has launched IdeaHub, hailed as an intelligent collaborate product, to drive enterprise collaboration in the Sub Saharan Africa region.

Over 300 African business leaders and information and communications technology (ICT) experts participated in the online launch of the product, under the theme, “Huawei IdeaHub-Intelligence at Your Fingertips.”

IdeaHub is set to enable all-scenario smart office and is described as an intelligent endpoint which integrates multiple functions including multi-screen collaboration between mobiles and PCs, interactive whiteboard, remote collaboration, FHD video conferencing and built-in HD AppGallery.

Liao Yong, President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group in Southern Africa, said with staying online as a result of COVID-19 likely to become a permanent feature of corporate culture, Huawei IdeaHub could be both “disruptive” and “constructive” for African firms.

“It is disruptive since it can break down silos and enable employees to share ideas like never before,” he explained.

“It is commercially, and even culturally ‘constructive’ as it could help companies build up an intelligent work environment where ideas and information can flow more freely for enhanced efficiency and lower operation costs.”

In order to further explore the needs of enterprise users and provide them with an advanced productivity tool enabling all-scenario smart office, Huawei also launched its “1+3+X” all-scenario smart office strategy with multiple smart office equipment and supporting software ecosystem.

Liao said with one step further, this might be an opportunity for African firms to drive their organisational digitisation investing in IT and restructuring work processes and digitising work culture correspondingly.

“When African entrepreneurs envision the future of their business, the Huawei smart office solutions should have its place,” he concluded.

– CAJ News