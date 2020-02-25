IGNITE YOUR INNER POWER WITH AVON’S LATEST FRAGRANCE DUO

Introducing Maxima & Maxime

Avon has introduced a duo of luxury male and female fragrances that are twin-branded Maxima & Maxime, they retail for R339 for a 100ml bottle. These new long-lasting fragrances blend rare and divine notes like the immortelle flower, the flower of eternity whose oil promises eternal youth and olibanum, one of the very first ingredients of perfumery. The new sophisticated fragrances build on the brand’s strong line-up of popular fragrances catering for a variety of customers with this being a notable addition to the luxury perfumes within the portfolio.

The introduction of these premium fragrances is in line with Avon’s quest to give its customers unparalleled value by offering them top of the line, chic and sophisticated products that resonates with the aspirational man and woman who wear it. “We are excited to add this luxurious and sophisticated new range to our extensive product portfolio as we believe that our customers will benefit from our expert knowledge of fragrance development which spans almost 130 years. The launch of maxima & Maxime cements Avon’s credibility as a leading fragrance brand in South Africa. By introducing these signature, upmarket yet affordable fragrances into our product range, we believe that we are not only offering value to our customers, but we are also unlocking the earning potential of all our Beauty Entrepreneurs across the country by giving them the opportunity to sell high-end sought after products at an affordable price,” says Momin Hukamdad, Avon’s Executive Director for Commercial Marketing in South Africa.

Customers can purchase Maxime and Maxime from Avon Beauty Entrepreneurs, as well as on Avon’s ecommerce website where their orders can be delivered directly to their door for added convenience.

To find a beauty entrepreneur near you please visit https://my.avon.co.za/representative/ or call us on 0860 10 23 45

