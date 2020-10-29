Industry excited over latest SA gas recoveries

by DION HENRICK

CAPE TOWN – THE discovery of another significant gas condensate offshore South Africa further positions the continent as a global and competitive gas frontier.

It could prove a pillar of economic recovery post coronavirus (COVID-19), boost job creation and enhance industrialisation.

Total, the French multinational, on Wednesday confirmed the discovery on the Luiperd prospect, located on Block 11B/12B in the Outeniqua Basin, 175 kilometers off the southern coast of South Africa.

This discovery follows the adjacent play opening Brulpadda discovery in 2019, which proved a significant new petroleum province in the region.

“We are very pleased with this second discovery and its very encouraging results, which prove the world-class nature of this offshore gas play,” said Arnaud Breuillac, President Exploration & Production at Total.

With this discovery and the successful seismic acquisitions, Total and its partners have acquired important data on the Paddavissie fairway, which will help to progress development studies.

The partners will engage South African authorities regarding the possible conditions of the gas commercialisation.

The Block 11B/12B covers an area of 19 000 square kilometers, with water depths ranging from 200 to 1 800 meters.

It is operated by Total with a 45 percent working interest, alongside Qatar Petroleum (25 percent), CNR international (20 percent) and Main Street, a South African consortium (10 percent).

The African Energy Chamber is elated at the discoveries offshore South Africa.

Its upcoming Africa Energy Outlook identifies several such high-impact wells for 2021 and 2022 that could yield similar discoveries in South Africa and Namibia.

The outlook notably identifies the southwestern coast of Africa as being home to perhaps the most anticipated wildcats globally.

According to the energy chamber, the prospects, if successful, could open new basins for development and trigger big new investments towards the latter half of the 2020s.

“The African Energy Chamber has always seen Africa as a true frontier for exploration and promoted a much bigger use of gas across our economies to create jobs and support industrialisation,” Nj Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber, said.

He said the gradual opening of a new domestic gas hub in South Africa was a welcome development that needs to be supported with efficient and transparent policies, and quick approvals of all necessary permits and licenses for gas to be commercialised.

– CAJ News