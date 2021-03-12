Irvine Partners handed Huawei corporate media account

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – IRVINE Partners, the international public relations and integrated marketing agency, has been handed the corporate communications account of Huawei Technologies.

The agency will serve as the communications partner for Huawei’s South African corporate office.

“We are excited to have Irvine Partners on board and look forward to a rewarding working relationship based on their track record and ability to hit the ground running,” Vanashree Govender, Huawei’s Media and Communications Manager, said.

Rachel Irvine, the Irvine Partners Chief Executive Officer, echoed her sentiments.

“We believe there is significant scope to grow awareness around Huawei’s investment and long-term commitment to doing business in South Africa and we are delighted to partner with them in achieving that,” Irvine said.

Irvine Partners’ mandate will be to communicate Huawei’s significant local impact — both in terms of a tangible commitment to social responsibility and its contribution to South Africa’s digital transformation and economic growth.

The agency will also handle all media enquiries and liaison around Huawei corporate.

Irvine Partners has wholly-owned offices in London (United Kingdom), Johannesburg, Cape Town (both South Africa), Lagos (Nigeria) and Nairobi (Kenya).

– CAJ News