It’s sinful for humans to worship fellow beings

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

WHY do humans always revel in the glory of being worshipped by fellow humans?

I have witnessed people worshipping their church founders, prophets, bishops, pastors and elders at the expense of Jehovah God who created humans, heavens and earth.

Such religious leaders do not at all make attempts to control or stop their overzealous or wayward followers not to worship them.

They really love it!

They feel proud.

These church leaders always get excited when their congregants elevate them higher to a position at par with the Almighty Jehovah.

It defied common sense why humans always want to steal away Jehovah’s glory for themselves?

Well, I have a simple question for you, the followers of this True Gospel.

What does the bible teach about having other gods besides the true living Jehovah?

The answer is in the book of Exodus 20:3 of the English Standard Version.

It reads: “You shall have no other gods before me,” while Isaiah 42:8 of the New Living Translation attests: “I am the LORD (Jehovah); that is my name! I will not give my glory to anyone else, nor share my praise with carved idols.”

Carved idols represents false gods.

From the last verse I shared with you indicates that our God is indeed a jealous Jehovah, who does not at all want to see or hear His glory being shared with anybody and for that matter with anyone.

Even angels of Jehovah God have never demanded humans to either worship them or bow down before them.

Yet your church leaders always want to be worshipped.

Revelation 22:8-9 of the Berean Literal Bible states: “And I, John, am the one hearing and seeing these things. And when I heard and saw, I fell down to worship before the feet of the angel showing these things.”

Humans are their worst enemies due to lack of knowledge, which makes them worship anything that comes their way.

And he says to me (angel), “See that you do not do this (kneel down). I am your fellow servant, and with your brothers the prophets, and with those keeping the words of this book. Worship God!”

If it is hunger or desperation for worshipping humans, then do the right thing, worship the only and one Almighty Jehovah God.

What these hypocritical religious leaders are doing is just as good as blasphemy or simply mocking Jehovah, something that has consequences.

According to Galatians 6:7-8, “Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap. For the one who sows to his own flesh will from the flesh reap corruption, but the one who sows to the Spirit will from the Spirit reap eternal life.”

Hear me loudly and clearly.

I’m not attacking anybody. I’m just shedding some lights upon your eyes so that you may see and know the truth.

The gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ’s main aim is to teach , reproof, train and correct each one of us so that humans become better creatures, and I’m just doing that.

According to 2 Timothy 3:16, it says: “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness,”

Overview: In this post, I encourage everyone to learn the reasons to trust God and therefore, improve our relationship with Him.

Why trust God? In a world filled with doubts, fears, and cynicism, it is not difficult to see why a lot of people have trust issues.

More than ever, it is difficult to trust anyone.

In the past, we have seen ancient humans such as Egyptian king called Pharaoh, enjoying every being worshipped by other humans.

Even today, we have such false prophets, church founders, bishops and pastors loving being worshipped.

Remember the Egyptian pharaohs were considered gods by their culture. Their titles equated them with aspects of the likes of the hawk god Horus, the vulture goddess Nekhbet, and the cobra-goddess Wadjet.

The Egyptians believed that when their Pharaoh died, he would continue to lead them in the next life, which is why his burial was grand and completed to perfection—to please him in the next life and ensure his immortality to protect his people.

Now, my question, do you really know why some of us the scribes of Jehovah always insist on preaching the True Gospel of worshipping only a true living Jehovah God?

REASONS WHY WE WORSHIP ONLY JEHOVAH GOD

Well, I would like to cite a few reasons why it is so important and also not negotiable when it comes to worshipping the true Living Jehovah God.

– Firstly, Jehovah is the creator of heaven and earth.

– Jehovah is the same today, tomorrow and forever, which simply means He is the Rock of Ages.

– Jehovah God loves us unconditionally yet humans’ love always blows hot and cold.

– There is absolutely nothing too hard for Jehovah God to do in both heaven and earth.

– Jehovah God has a record of keeping His word. The Lord cannot lie.

– Jehovah God will never leave us alone nor forget us.

– Jehovah God will always give us everything that is good, but not evil.

– Individually / personally, everything that I desire most or do, I always count on Jehovah God’s word because He alone knows my needs better than humans do.

– Jehovah God sees the bigger picture as opposed to humans.

– Jehovah God’s way is perfect

– God’s nature is faithfulness.

– We worship Jehovah God because of what He always does for us.

– We worship Jehovah God in order to bless and honour Him.

– We worship Jehovah God because we truly love Him.

– We worship Jehovah God so that we might draw nearer to Him.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

