ITU bridges Burundi, Ethiopia digital gaps

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA – THE fight against the digital gender divide in Burundi, Ethiopia and Haiti has received a major boost after the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF) launched a cooperative project.

This project aims to enhance the digital ecosystem and build digital skills for women in Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The joint initiative seeks to leverage tech as a driver of entrepreneurial support for women.

This will be achieved by building capacity at the policy level, increasing governments’ ability to mainstream gender and information and communication technologies (ICTs).

The joint initiative seeks to expand the horizons of thousands of women entrepreneurs in sectors such as textiles and apparel, and the coffee and cocoa value chains.

“More than ever before, digital technology is a key driver of women’s economic opportunities,” said ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao.

The partnership between ITU and EIF will result in vital policy support to ensure sustainable expansion of ICTs where it is most needed.

Ratnakar Adhikari, the EIF Executive Director, said building digital skills for women in LDCs could help women take advantage of growing opportunities – for business expansion, increased market connectedness and enhanced employability.

“This is why I am so pleased that EIF is embarking on this effort together with ITU and the governments in Burundi, Ethiopia and Haiti as a part of its Empower Women, Power Trade initiative, which supports innovative work with women across the LDCs,” Adhikari remarked.

– CAJ News