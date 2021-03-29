Jesus – the ultimate example of humility

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

HUMILITY is an important virtue in life!

As we commemorate Pascha, commonly known today as Easter, which signifies the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, I would like to remind all and sundry that without meekness, the so-called true love, care and forgiveness will always be a mirage to billions of believers throughout the world.

Well, in order to understand the power of love, forgiveness, humility, submissiveness and diffidence, let us closely look into the qualities demonstrated or displayed by our Lord Jesus Christ during his days on earth.

We all know Jesus loved people and cared for them.

Despite being the son of the Most High Jehovah, Jesus Christ was always kind and easy to talk to as opposed to the so-called pastors, prophets, bishops and evangelists of today.

Even children liked to be with Jesus. He would avail himself to them (children) without any challenges.

According to Mark 10:13-16 of the Berean Study Bible version,: “Now people were bringing the little children to Jesus for Him to place His hands on them, and the disciples rebuked those who brought them.

“And having seen, Jesus was indignant and said to them, “Permit the little children to come to Me; do not hinder them! For to such belongs the kingdom of God. Then Jesus left that place and went into the region of Judea, beyond the Jordan. Again the crowds came to Him and He taught them, as was His custom. And He took the children in His arms, placed His hands on them, and blessed them.”

What I’m preaching in this True Gospel is to encourage all of us to emulate our Lord Jesus Christ’s example of humility.

Being the son of Jehovah, Jesus was always fair, humble, just, kind, merciful and powerful due to his qualities of humility.

Jesus Christ hated corruption and injustice as opposed to what we witness today in many churches, governments, companies, NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisation)among others.

Matthew 21:12,13 of the New King James Version states: “Then Jesus went into the temple of God and drove out all those who bought and sold in the temple, and overturned the tables of the money changers and the seats of those who sold doves. And He said to them, “It is written, ‘My house shall be called a house of prayer,’ but you have made it a ‘den of thieves.”

Jesus Christ lived at the time when women were denied rights and were not treated with respect and dignity.

John 4:9 of the New Living Translation reads: “The woman was surprised, for Jews refuse to have anything to do with Samaritans. She said to Jesus, “You are a Jew, and I am a Samaritan woman. Why are you asking me for a drink?”

Jesus was truly humble. One evening Jesus Christ washed the feet of his apostles (disciples), something that was normally done by a servant.

According to John 13:2-5 of the New Living Translation: “It was time for supper, and the devil had already prompted Judas, son of Simon Iscariot, to betray Jesus. Jesus knew that the Father had given him authority over everything and that he had come from God and would return to God. So he got up from the table, took off his robe, wrapped a towel around his waist, and poured water into a basin. Then he began to wash the disciples’ feet, drying them with the towel he had around him.”

Further in Philippians 2:7-8 of the Holman Christian Standard Bible,: “Instead He (Jesus Christ) emptied Himself by assuming the form of a slave, taking on the likeness of men. And when he had come as a man in His external form, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death– even to death on a cross.”

Most importantly, we see Jesus in John 13:3-11 during supper where he got up from the table, took off his outer robe, and tied a towel around himself.

Jesus then poured water into a basin and began to wash the disciples’ feet and to wipe them with the towel that was tied around him.

That alone was the highest level of humility. Jesus even went to one of his disciples called Simon Peter, who said to him, “Lord, are you going to wash my feet?”

Jesus answered, “You do not know now what I am doing, but later you will understand.” Peter said to him, “You will never wash my feet.” Jesus answered, “Unless I wash you, you have no share with me.”

Simon Peter said to him, “Lord, not my feet only but also my hands and my head!” Jesus said to him, “One who has bathed does not need to wash, except for the feet, but is entirely clean. And you are clean, though not all of you.”

For Jesus Christ knew who was to betray him; for this reason he said, “Not all of you are clean.”

LET US LOOK INTO THE BENEFITS OF HUMILITY

The benefits of humility includes the following:

Humility is the key to gaining wisdom.

Proverbs 11:2 – When pride comes, then comes disgrace; but with the humble is wisdom.

God looks to the humble to work through.

Isaiah 66:2 – “All these things my hand has made, and so all these things are mine, says the Lord. But this is the man to whom I will look, he that is humble and contrite in spirit, and trembles at my word.

Humility prepares the way for God’s grace.”

James 4:6 – But he gives more grace; therefore it says, “God opposes the proud, but gives grace to the humble.”

1 Peter 5:5 – Likewise you that are younger be subject to the elders.

Clothe yourselves, all of you, with humility toward one another, for “God opposes the proud, but gives grace to the humble.”

A humble person can diffuse arguments.

Proverbs 15:1 – “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.” A humble person can be themselves.

Luke 12:1 – “Beware of the leaven of the Pharisees, which is hypocrisy.”

STILL ON HUMILITY

– God’s Spirit Leads Us to Humility

Righteously discerning what we should or should not do in life is often difficult, but we can trust God’s Spirit. One way to recognize Jehovah’s spirit is by what it prompts us to do.

If we feel prompted to pray, repent, or be humble, we can be sure that those feelings come from God and not from the adversary, who desires to destroy us.

– Weaknesses Become Strengths

Our weaknesses help us to be humble. Because we struggle with life’s challenges, we can learn to be humble. If we were strong in everything, we might convince ourselves that we do not need humility.

Developing sincere humility is a process, not something that is created overnight, but through diligence and faith it can be done. It is worth it!

– Humility is a Commandment

Of God’s commandments, one of the most important is to be humble. Without humility why would we obey God’s other commandments?

How can we be submissive, gentle, patient, and long-suffering without humility? How can we be willing to do the Lord’s will if our hearts are full of pride? We cannot.

We must develop true humility to be able to subject ourselves to all of God’s commands.

– Humility Required for Forgiveness

To be forgiven of our sins we need to be humble. Developing humility is a part of the repentance process.

If we humble ourselves, pray and turn away from sin, He will hear our prayers and forgive us.

– Humility Shows Gratitude

Giving sincere thanks to God, and others, requires humility. Giving of ourselves with humility is an act of selflessness, but when done so grudgingly it is an act of selfishness.

Our actions must be accompanied with the right intent. When we are truly grateful and thankful, we will have humility.

– Humility Opens the Door to Truth

To seek God, and His truths, we must become humble. Without humility God will not open the door, and our seeking will be fruitless.

We are warned that when we are proud, vain or seek riches, Heavenly Father is displeased with us. We are foolish in His eyes.

– Baptism Requries Humility

Being baptized is an act of humility as we witness to God by our works that we are willing to do His will. Also, it demonstrates that we have repented.

Baptism exhibits our desire to be like Jesus Christ and serve our Heavenly Father to the end.

– Humility Protects One from Apostasy

Apostasy is the turning away from God and the true gospel of Jesus Christ. As a humble follower of Christ we will be less likely to go astray (because of pride) if we have enough humility, as prophesied in the Book of Mormon in 2 Nephi 28:14.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

