Kenya digital lenders launch Money March

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI – THE Digital Lenders Association of Kenya (DLAK) has dedicated the month of March to promote financial health and wellness in East Africa’s biggest economy.

The association has launched the first-ever MoneyMarch.

Family Finance is the theme for 2020.

Robert Masinde, the DLAK Chairman, said Kenyans today had more choices than ever before, but they also faced more risks when it comes to managing their financial lives.

“Money March is a moment to bring providers and customers together to discuss how we can best leverage digital credit and other services to help consumers and entrepreneurs grow and work towards their goals,” Masinde explained.

DLAK, in association with the Lead Coordinator, Tala, and supported by all DLAK member companies, support MoneyMarch.

In support of MoneyMarch, DLAK members and partners are dedicating their time, resources, and marketing efforts to help educate customers and their families on how they can build healthy financial habits and meet their goals.

Ivan Mbowa, DLAK board member and Tala Kenya General Manager, reiterated digital lenders’ pledge to support customers work towards their goals.

He said providing customers with the financial education they needed to make smart decisions was among ways lenders could deliver on that promise.

“With MoneyMarch, we hope to inspire and empower our customers to achieve their financial dreams, no matter how big or small,” Mbowa said.

In the spirit of MoneyMarch, DLAK is set to release the findings of a recent comprehensive survey of customers conducted by DLAK through an independent research firm.

– CAJ News