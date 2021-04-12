Kenya embraces digital platforms in tax collection drive

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI – THE Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is promoting the use of digital channels at the onset of the final phase of the tax return filing season.

It closes on June 30.

All annual tax returns for the year 2020 for individuals and for entities with a December year-end should be submitted online through the iTax platform on or before 30th June 2021.

Over the years, KRA has enhanced taxpayer experience through the implementation of technology.

To this end, the agency encouraged taxpayers to download the KRA M-Service app.

The app enables taxpayers to access various services such as taxpayer registration, filing of returns and payment of taxes.

“KRA encourages taxpayers to file their returns early in order to avoid the end of June deadline rush,” said Rispah Simiyu, KRA Commissioner: Domestic Taxes.

January 1, 2021, marked the beginning of the tax return filing season for the 2020 year of income.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to restricted physical visits to public facilities, KRA has put in place measures to virtually support taxpayers.

Simiyu said KRA remained committed to building taxpayers’ trust through facilitation to foster compliance with tax and customs legislation.

“KRA also endeavours to improve taxpaying experience through the provision of timely and professional service,” she assured.

– CAJ News