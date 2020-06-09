Kenya telco closes shops over coronavirus

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI – KENYA’S leading mobile network operator has temporarily closed some of its shops in the country owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Safaricom confirmed the closure of four shops to allow for cleaning, fumigation and sanitisation.

The affected shops are set to reopen on Thursday.

“We will be undertaking such measures regularly to our shops and customer facing facilities, to safeguard the health and well-being of our staff and customers as this remains our top most priority even as we continue to help the country in managing the COVID-19 crisis,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom Chief Executive Officer.

Kenya has confirmed 2 862 cases and 85 deaths from COVID-19.

– CAJ News