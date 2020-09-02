Lenovo unveils festive product lineup

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG – LENOVO, the multinational technology company, has announced its new Holiday Consumer product range.

The products include the Yoga™ Slim 9i1 (with genuine leather cover), Yoga 9i1 2-in-1 convertible and Legion Slim 7i1 gaming laptops.

According to the Chinese company these offer “powerfully immersive entertainment and more productivity.”

They are, according to Lenovo, more intuitive, packed with thoughtful design details and stylish.

The black leather cover bonded with an aerospace-grade and aluminum chassis featured on the 14-inch Yoga Slim 9i laptop and optional on the 14-inch Yoga 9i convertible laptop is a first on Lenovo consumer laptops.

The Yoga 9i convertible is offered in all-metal and multiple colors, including warm Mica on the 14-inch and Slate Grey on the 15-inch model.3.

It is rated as one of Lenovo’s most premium, thinnest and lightest laptops at just 13,9mm (0,54 inches) and weighing 1,26kg (2.77 lbs), with an improved active pen.

The Legion Slim 7i1 is rated the world’s lightest GeForce RTX gaming laptop17.

It is available in a 15-inch size with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 HK-series mobile processor which allows for unlocked gamer tuning.

Available in Slate Grey hue and made from aerospace-grade aluminum for its strength and extreme lightness, it has been hailed as a finely-calibrated powerhouse gaming machine offering impressive frame rates and reduced load times.

The device weighs 1,8 kg weight and is 17,9 mm thick.

Local availability and pricing for the new products were to be confirmed in the coming days.

– CAJ News