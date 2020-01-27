Lenovo’s ThinkBooks to empower South Africa’s SMEs

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG – LENOVO, the Chinese multinational technology company, believes its newly-launched ThinkBook laptops will accelerate productivity among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and subsequently grow the South African economy.

At an event recently-held in Johannesburg, executives said backed by customer research, the ThinkBook was specially designed for SMEs, which typically purchase consumer laptops for perceived design and price advantages but could no longer rationalise their lack of extended services and warranties.

Thibault Dousson, General Manager, Lenovo Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, said with the capacity SMEs have to grow and upskill the country’s workforce, they were perfectly positioned to bridge the gap between the public sector and large enterprises.

“Bearing in mind the demands of the digital economy, this sector needs skills and resources in order to compete, and that is where devices such as the ThinkBook come in,” Dousson said.

In launching the ThinkBook, Lenovo cited statistics from the government’s Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA), indicating there were over 2,25 million SMEs in South Africa.

Over 667 400 of these are in the formal sector, and the rest participating in the informal

sector.

In total, SMEs employ about 14 percent of the South African workforce.

Lenovo believes that access to affordable, yet efficient technology is a crucial factor in aiding business success and contributing towards the success of the nation.

The ThinkBook 13s’ recommended price is R14 999 (US$1 041). The ThinkBook 14 starts at R16 299 and the ThinkBook 15 starts at R12 499.

According to Gartner, the research and advisory company, Lenovo maintained its Number 1 position in the worldwide PC market (24,1 percent), in the fourth quarter of 2019.

– CAJ News