Libya inching closer to regaining unity

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI – THE endorsement of an interim government of national unity is an important step towards restoring unity, stability and security in Libya.

The House of Representatives endorsed the government in the North African country.

António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, welcomed the developments.

The UN chief commended the House of Representatives and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum for their efforts to advance the political process in Libya.

“He (UN secretary-general) also salutes the 5+5 Joint Military Commission and local authorities in Sirte for securing this important House of Representatives session,” Guterres’ spokesperson said.

The Secretary-General encourages the new Government, in cooperation with the House of Representatives, to address the urgent needs of the Libyan people without delay, advance preparations for national elections in December and continue to work toward the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement of October 2020.

“The Secretary-General reiterates the support of the UN to the Libyan people in their efforts to advance peace and stability,” the UN spokesperson added.

Libya has been in turmoil since the overthrow and murder of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies led by France are widely accused of sponsoring terrorists in Libya as well as being militarily involved in the bombardment of the North African nation that left hordes of people dead while millions forced into exile.

– CAJ News