Liquid’s Mulikita is Zambia’s first female tech CEO

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka , Zambia

LUSAKA – LIQUID Telecom has appointed Susan M’kandawire Mulikita as Chief Executive Officer of its operations in Zambia.

She becomes first female CEO to join the company’s regional executive leadership team and first female CEO responsible for ICT in the Southern African country.

“This senior appointment marks an exciting new step in Liquid Telecom’s strategy to build Africa’s digital future,” said Wellington Makamure, CEO of Liquid Telecom’s Southern Africa Region.

He said Mulikita’s exceptional talent and experience would bring greater synergy to the Southern Africa region, and enable more customers to capitalise on Liquid Telecom’s connectivity, hosting, co-location and digital solutions portfolio -driving innovation and growth across the region.

“Susan’s appointment is particularly significant as it demonstrates Liquid Telecom’s continued focus on diversity and inclusiveness, especially at a regional level.”

She has more than 20 years’ ICT experience, operating at a senior level for both private sector and public organisations.

This includes Airtel where she was responsible for telecommunications and ICT law, policy, regulation and stakeholder management.

Mulikita is a graduate of the University of Zambia having attained a Bachelor of Law’s Degree there and a Master of Laws (ICT) from the Buckinghamshire New University (UK).

She is also a qualified practitioner of Telecoms/ICT Policy, Law, Regulation and Management.

“This is an exciting time to be joining Liquid Telecom Zambia,” Mulikita said.

She said the company offered a superior service at both carrier and retail level and was poised to compete successfully in the Zambian ICT and telecoms landscape.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with our partners, government and other stakeholders to deliver innovative and compelling ICT and telecoms services. I am also very pleased to join a brand that promotes equal opportunities and inclusive leadership at the highest levels of the organisation.”

Liquid Telecom is a leading communications solutions provider across 13 countries primarily in Eastern, Central and Southern Africa.

– CAJ News