Locked-down SA opens more airports

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – SEVEN more South African airports are to resume operations this week.

These will cater for domestic travel as international passenger flights remain largely prohibited.

The airports that will open on July 1 are Bram Fischer International, Kruger Mpumalanga International, Pietermaritzburg, Port Elizabeth International, Richardsbay, Skukuza and Upington International Airports.

This in addition to the airports to Cape Town, King Shaka, Lanseria and OR Tambo International Airports.

Fikile Mbalula, the Transport Minister, said measures had been put in place to ensure that passengers were prepared for their experience at the airports to avoid congestion, mainly at security checkpoints.

This is in response to the anticipated naturally increase the number of passengers at airports.

– CAJ News