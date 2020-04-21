Middendorp working on autobiography during lockdown

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

ACCRA – ERNST Middendorp is making the most of the coronavirus-imposed break to write an autobiography.

The Kaizer Chiefs coach has hinted at finishing the yet-to-be-titled project by the time the lockdown is lifted.

Middendorp, whose side is topping the Absa Premiership standings, disclosed the project as part of his participation in a programme initiated by Ghana Rugby Association (GRA) to raise awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic.

He holds legendary status in the West African country having coached topflight sides, Asante Kotoko (1999-2002) and Hearts of Oak (2004).

At the time of publication, Ghana had confirmed 834 cases of the pandemic and nine deaths since the first cases were detected on March 12.

In a video message broadcast to GRA, encouraging Ghanaians to stay home and safe, the German-born mentor disclosed his other pastime during the lockdown.

“On the other hand, there are so many things that one can do such as reading and writing,” Middendorp said.

His participation in the COVID-19 initiative followed the invitation by GRA President, Herbert Mensah.

Mensah brought Middendorp to Ghana when he was Chairman of Asante Kotoko.

Born in the southeastern Freren, Germany, the 61-year-old is a university graduate.

In 1986, he graduated from the University of Bielefeld with a degree in economics, politics and history.

Back in South Africa, before the suspension of matches, Middendorp was in the running to win the Absa Premiership title in his second stint with Chiefs.

With eight matches to play, The Amakhosi top the standings on 48 points but face a formidable chase from defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have four points less with a game in hand.

– CAJ News