Militants murder peacekeepers in Mali

from RUDD KONTE in Bamako, Mali

BAMAKO – THE murder of four peacekeepers and injury to 19 others recently has underlined Mali as one of the most hostile country for peacekeepers in the world.

The Chadian members of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were attacked in Aguelhok, in the Kidal region in the northeast.

Militants attacked the MINUSMA camp.

As of the end of February, 240 peacekeepers had been killed in Mali.

It is the fourth largest death toll.

Overall, 4 061 personnel were killed since 1948.

Security Council members have called on Mali’s transitional government to quickly investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Attacks against peacekeepers could constitute war crimes under international law,” they stated.

MINUSMA called the complex attack that hit its base in Aguelhok and that its peacekeepers ultimately repelled as terrorist.

Terrorists nonetheless suffered bigger causalities with no less than 23 killed.

– CAJ News