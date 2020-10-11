Money buys material but real happiness is earned

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

MONEY is ever good.

It makes people happy.

However, money cannot buy happiness.

Money brings joy to the heart!

Yes, I repeat without shame, money is good, but to be poor is unfortunate, irksome, unlikable, unlovable, malicious, venomous, vindictive, annoying and irritating.

Well, what baffles me the most is this unsubstantiated, unfounded, baseless, uncorroborated and unverified belief which suggests the ‘love of money is a root of all kinds of evil.’

I have often witnessed fly-by-night, unreliable, untrustworthy, deceitful, dubious, double-dealing and unscrupulous pastors misquoting a scriptural verse on 1 Timothy 6:10 of the New Living Translation, which says: “For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil. And some people, craving money, have wandered from the true faith and pierced themselves with many sorrows.”

People of Jehovah, this verse is time and again been misquoted in various churches and repeatedly been misrepresented, incorrectly quoted out of context and distorted.

Sometimes, wrong preachers mislead Jehovah’s people astray. Frankly speaking, such kinds of teachings are always off track, and therefore will never edify the worthy cause of Jehovah’s kingdom.

Instead of laughing my lungs out to these false preachers, pastors, prophets and church founders, I spiritually pity them.

Alternatively, I intercede, interpose and petition Jehovah to help open their eyes so that they may see.

I repeat, money is not evil at all.

It is too much love of money or excessive love of it that turns to be evil, otherwise having millions or billions of dollars in your bank account does not make money evil, bad, immoral, sinful, unholy, corrupt, devilish, diabolic, monstrous, heinous, crooked or virtuous.

Have ever imagined how sweet it is to spoil your family, children and wife with presents and gifts as a result of money?

Think of any investments, holiday making overseas with loved ones, and of course when you fall sick being treated at any healthcare facility of your choice, living in a luxurious house, driving most expensive cars, eating and drinking well.

Have you imagined how women feel happy whenever they spend money on buying clothes, cosmetics, and accessories whereas boys feel joyful on spending money on investment portfolios?

Money is always game-changer in many dreamers’ lives in that cash allows more opportunities to open up.

Money allows individuals to expand their businesses whilst creating lots of economic opportunities.

People with lots of money always help others achieve their dreams.

In Zimbabwe there is a billionaire called Strive Masiyiwa.

The telecommunications business mogul is a noble man of God.

He has been helping thousands of orphaned children, widows and the less privileged to realise their dreams.

South African billionaires Patrice Motsepe, Johann Rupert and Nicky Oppenheimer also do the same in their country.

Nigerian billionaire counterparts Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga and Abdulsamad Rabiu also do likewise.

Elsewhere in the continent, I have witnessed great works by other African billionaires.

Egyptians billionaires Nassef Sawiris, Mohamed Mansour and Naguib Sawiris are an example.

Another African billionaire transforming other people’s lives is Algerian entrepreneur Issad Rebrab.

These billionaires’ money has benefited the lives of the poor, paying school fess for many children from less privileged families, providing shelter and food to widows.

During times of natural disasters such as volcanos, floods, wildfires, droughts and deadly tsunami, these noble African billionaires played big roles in donating medical equipment, clothes, shelter, food and transport.

This is why even Jehovah, the Creator of heavens and earth, has always demanded that all believers should bring the whole tithe into the storehouse of God for the purposes of ensuring the church prospers.

Malachi 3:10 of the English Standard Version collaborates this True Gospel saying: “Bring the full tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. And thereby put me to the test, says the LORD of hosts, if I will not open the windows of heaven for you and pour down for you a blessing until there is no more need.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, money gives those that have it the ability to deal with unexpected emergencies and the unknown of life.

I have many times witnessed people saving the little money they have in order to deal with the unknown future.

Even things to do with self protection from unknown assailants, money definitely plays that role.

Money provides the desperately needed stability in relationship, work, business and anything you could think of.

My fellow believers, money is very important and it matters the most to us.

Some of us who have traveled the world would confirm there is nothing whatsoever that can be done in this world without money.

Everything in the modern world revolves around monetary transactions. A person with so much money can enjoy anything he or she wants.

Believe me, without money, there is nowhere one would enjoy luxuries of this world.

To live a luxurious life in this world one has to have lots of money. That money come from hard working.

According to Acts 20:35 of the New Living Translation says: “And I have been a constant example of how you can help those in need by working hard. You should remember the word.”

CHALLENGE OF NOT HAVING MONEY:

Without enough money, people become huge liabilities and always swim in huge debts.

I can tell you of millions of people without money, who live on debts, borrowing money time and again in order to find peace, yet peace continues to evade them.

Without money, one cannot eat the much preferred food, can’t live in a decent shelter, and most importantly, cannot wear good clothing.

I can rest assure you brethren, money always creates symbiotic kind of relationship with happiness.

For example, if one’s monthly salary increases happiness also grows too yet when wages of the person drops down, the very same kind of happiness drops immediately.

Whilst we search for money left, right and centre, let us also not forget to remember that Jehovah is the source of all mineral resources on both heaven and earth, therefore, I would like to encourage everyone of us to worship the only true living Jehovah instead of worshipping money.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika.