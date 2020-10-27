More twists in solving Meyiwa whodunit

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG – THE dramatic events at the court appearance of the men accused of killing South Africa goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, indicates that solving of one of the most mysterious murder cases in the country is far from over.

Five people have been arrested for the murder but the trial got off to a fuss on Tuesday when four of the accused refused to enter the dock when they appeared in the Boksburg Magistrates Court.

They claim the charges are trumped up.

The case has been postponed to November 27.

The suspects, some who are already in jail on other different criminal charges, face counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition

Events in Boksburg added a further twist to the murder of the Orlando Pirates and former national team goalkeeper, who was 30 at the time of his death in 2014.

He was killed in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Meyiwa was shot dead at the home of singer Kelly Khumalo, his girlfriend, but six years later it remains a mystery how or why he was killed.

There are various versions.

It was earlier suggested he was shot during a fight with one of the people in the house.

Another suggests it was a botched robbery by intruders.

It is also believed it was an assassination.

While the arrest of five men has been welcomed, Meyiwa’s family believes there are high profile suspects in the case but have been shielded.

In 2014, police arrested a man who was later released for insufficient evidence.

He took legal action against the police for wrongful arrest.

Afriforum has been pursuing the murder case.

– CAJ News