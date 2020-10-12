MTN again rated SA’s best network

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG – MTN is the best mobile network in South Africa, for the third successive quarter of this year.

This is according to independent network performance tests and crowd source data-based research conducted by MyBroadband over the third quarter of 2020.

MTN achieved a network quality score of 9,68 (96,8 percent), outperforming the second runner-up, which scored 5,99 (59,9 percent).

The network score is a value which shows the relative performance of networks, with a maximum score of 10.

Over Q3 2020, MTN’s network averaged download speeds of 55,11 Mbps, upload speeds of 22.78 Mbps and a latency of 38 ms as quantified by over 15 000 unique MyBroadband Android Speed Test App users who conducted over 334000 speed tests as well as Mybroadband’s own initiated drive tests.

These results also outperform South Africa’s average mobile network performance, which is sitting at upload speeds of 29,16, upload speeds of 11,46 and latency of 37ms.

MTN SA’s network has also emerged as the Best Network in Tshwane, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban “Our commitment to serving customers will always be at the core of what we do,” said Jacqui O’Sullivan, Corporate Affairs Executive: MTN SA.

“This year has presented many challenges for so many across the country; we’re just happy that we could offer a reliable network that kept people connected to each other through it all.”

O’Sullivan said over the past few months, MTN implemented transmission capacity upgrades, core capacity management and load-balancing improvements.

There are also several measures to deal with traffic volume on the network, and further investments to capacitate sites.

– CAJ News