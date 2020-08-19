MTN announces Mupita as new President, CEO

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG – PAN Africa’s largest mobile network operator, MTN Group has announced Ralph Mupita as the new group president and Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment of Zimbabwean expert is with effect from September 1.

Mupita is the current group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), a position he has occupied since April 2017, with numerous awards.

He has played a critical role in the development and execution of the

group’s strategy, capital allocation processes, financial performance as

well as in the resolution of a number of complex regulatory matters.

Rob Shuter, the current group president and CEO, will step down from his

executive responsibilities on August 31.

He will thereafter support Mupita as required until the end of his

fixed-term contract early next year.

“Leading a business with MTN Group’s history, scale and socio-economic

impact is a privilege and honour,” Mupita said.

“I look forward to working with the group board and executive committee

in driving growth and unlocking value for shareholders and broader

stakeholders.”

Mupita said MTN Group was well positioned to take advantage of the

digital acceleration shifts and opportunities across markets.

“We are well placed to play an important and leading role in digital and

financial inclusion of the African continent, working with our

stakeholders and partners.”

Mupita is a graduate of the University of Cape Town with a degree in

Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration.

Prior to joining MTN Group, he was the CEO of Old Mutual Emerging

Markets for five years.

The business that provided financial services to individuals and

corporates across 19 countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia,

managing over R1 trillion of customer assets under management at the

time.

– CAJ News