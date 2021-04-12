MTN distributes tablets, shoes to local schools

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG – MTN South Africa Foundation is handing over 1 000 pairs of school shoes and 900 tablets to boost the academic performance of students around the country.

Some 100 Huawei tablets have been provided to each province.

The intention is to ensure Grade 10 learners to use through to grade 12.

MTN’s Y’ello Hope programme is handing over school shoes and backpacks filled with stationery, water bottles and lunchboxes to one thousand school children at several farm schools in Limpopo.

“Not all children have the benefits of computers, and many in poorer areas do not even have school shoes,” said Kusile Mtunzi-Hairwadzi, General Manager of the MTN SA Foundation.

“In line with our commitment to bring the benefits of the modern, connected world to more children, we are happy to be able to make this contribution towards school shoes, care packages, and enhanced access to digital solutions.”

Key focus areas of the MTN SA Foundation’s ICT and education model include functional ICT facilities at schools, teacher training and catering for learners in the special needs education environment through specialised equipment and digitised content.

Mtunzi-Hairwadzi said the foundation’s experiences taught them the importance of investing in end-to-end ICT interventions.

“We are committed to working hard at targeting the right areas and delivering the precise tools needed by schools, teachers and communities as we strive to help more children benefit from a modern, connected life,” she concluded.

– CAJ News