MTN hails SA’s unsung COVID-19 heroes

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG – MTN is honouring the unsung heroes of South Africa’s fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The mobile network operator has rallied citizens to nominate these champions.

“We want to celebrate every hero that walks amongst us,” said Jacqui O’Sullivan, Corporate Affairs Executive at MTN South Africa.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, or what they’ve done,” the executive continued.

“Whether it’s a retail worker at your local store, your local petrol attendant, teachers who have embraced online learning, your pharmacist, doctor, nurse, local charity organisation, or anyone else that you feel deserves recognition, please share their stories with us.”

MTN started collecting shout-outs, as it calls the nominations, on Friday.

“Already there are some beautiful stories,” O’Sullivan said.

To highlight the hero, or heroes, or an organisation that is doing phenomenal work, South Africans can post their story to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and tagging @MTNza with the hashtag #WeGoodTogether.

Heroes will be showcased on MTN’s social media platforms.

Through the media, the best stories and profiles will be showcased on the MTN Everyday Heroes mobi-site, which can be accessed by clicking here

O’Sullivan said the unprecedented COVID-19 challenge can be tackled if the country stood together and support each other.

“We want to celebrate the men and women going the extra mile every day to ensure South Africa comes out of this crisis as safely as possible, as it is their example of empathy and kindness that each one of us should seek to emulate.”

South Africa on Monday confirmed 50 879 cases and 1 080 deaths from COVID-19.

– CAJ News