MTN introduces disadvantaged scholars to new digital world

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – AN investment of more than R1,249 million (US$86 579) will empower disabled tertiary students in the northern Limpopo region of South Africa through technology.

The MTN SA Foundation has launched a 20-seater multimedia centre at the Vhembe Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College in Matwarela Sibasa in the province.

The facility will cater for deaf, blind and partially sighted students, opening the door to quality learning and teaching for the most vulnerable.

Kusile Mtunzi-Hairwadzi, General Manager of the MTN SA Foundation, said the organisation, through various initiatives, aimed to bring the power of technology and a connected life to those most in need by contributing to the national quality of teaching and learning.

“We are proud to launch our latest centre at the TVET College in Limpopo, to ensure students are future-fit,” she said.

The launch of the multimedia centre is a partnership with the Office of Deputy Minister of the Department of Social Development, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu.

Vhembe TVET is the second TVET college to receive the centre to assist students with disabilities.

“In this increasingly digital world, we are pleased to expand this support to TVET Colleges to do our part in ensuring that students are equipped and excited to enter the job market of the future,” Mtunzi-Hairwadzi concluded.

– CAJ News