MTN invests billions amid load shedding threat

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG – MTN is investing an average R11 billion (US$703,8 million) yearly to ensure a seamless network experience during the energy challenges South Africa is facing.

Giovanni Chiarelli, Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTO) at MTN South Africa, disclosed the figures on Monday as the company was voted superior network during load shedding.

Germany-based umlaut, formerly known as P3, conducted the network performance tests.

MTN network achieved a score of 883 out of 1 000.

This is the third consecutive year that MTN SA achieves the prestigious Lead Overall umlaut Best in Test Award.

“We are delighted that the substantial investment we have made, and continue to make in our network,” Chiarelli said.

“We take pride in the fact that our customers are able to remain connected even during load-shedding. The quality of our network is our key differentiator and this result only strengthens our resolve to continue providing our customers with the best network experience in the country.”

South Africa is experiencing load shedding, which is projected to last until at least mid-2021.

Hakan Ekmen, CEO Telecommunication at umlaut, says “MTN South Africa is `Best in Test`.

Ekmen said as the de-facto industry standard, umlat’s benchmarking methodology focused on customer-perceived network quality and covered a wide range of mobile services.

“Our top priority is to fairly and transparently assess the global development of networks, to push their quality and performance and ultimately achieve improvements for every customer,” Ekmen stated.

This latest accolade from umlaut comes hot on the heels of consecutive endorsements from a series of MyBroadband tests which recognised MTN as the best tested network in South Africa, and all major cities – including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Bloemfontein.

– CAJ News