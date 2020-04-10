MTN offers free digital services on Easter lockdown

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – MTN is offering a range of digital services aimed at bringing customers closer to their passions while keeping them connected and entertained during the annual Easter holiday, pilgrimage or entertainment destinations.

This is a major boost as this year, South Africans not able to leave their homes due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mzansi Digital Radio, MTN’s recently launched streaming audio service, will be hosting a free Easter Lockdown Celebration from Thursday until Easter Monday.

Subscribers will have free access, for five days, to a dedicated audio channel of over 40 podcast services, sermons and gospel from leading pastors in South Africa.

These include Dr Chris Hill, TD Jakes, Ps. Gbenga, Ps. Robert Morrison, Apostle Baloyi, Ps Jentezen, Dr. Creflo Dollar, Ps. John Grey, John Gray, Bishop Mosa Sono, Pastor Pushie Watson and Dr Shandrey

In addition, Mzansi Digital Radio will be hosting an MTN Joyous Celebration audio channel with an entire Easter weekend filled with favourites from South Africa’s most popular gospel choir.

For commercial music-lovers, MTN has launched InConcert, a mobile video service featuring more than 70 live concerts from the world’s most popular international artists. For only R3 a day, subscribers will be able to watch live concerts.

InConcert will offer big-budget international concerts, local partner PockitTV, is offering local musicians the opportunity to stream live from their own homes and is available for free.

MTN’s Flashback Fantasy Football, which uses random selections of past football matches to create a game that can still be played during the sporting lockdown, is also accessible.

Customers can subscribe at www.mtnfantasyleague.com or dial *464*973# at R3,50 per day.

“We wish all of our customers a safe and peaceful Easter weekend, shared with family and friends, even if digitally,” said Jacqui ‘O Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs: MTN SA.

She is hopeful with these services, customers can remain close to their passions, enjoying their weekend and individual religious celebrations even while complying with lockdown regulations.

“The launch of these services is just another way we’re working on our promise of keeping our customers connected everywhere they stay,” Jacqui O’Sullivan concluded.

– CAJ News