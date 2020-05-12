MTN phones donation aids Limpopo COVID-19 response

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – THE Limpopo Provincial Department of Health is to intensify its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) following a timely donation of smartphones by MTN Business.

The company has made available 5 000 of the gadgets, each preloaded with 3GB of data, to be distributed to field workers for the conducting of tests, screening of citizens and tracing of people that may have come into contact with confirmed cases of the virus.

In addition to the smartphones, MTN has also pledged to conduct free after-sales services such as repairs device replacement, on-site device support, service and account management.

Matthew Khumalo, General Manager: Regional Operations, said smartphones had been identified as key equipment that health and field workers required in the fight to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“We believe that the provision of these devices will help national

relief efforts and provide field workers – who are at the coalface of

fighting this pandemic – with the tools needed to communicate and

effectively carry out their duties,” he said.

Latest statistics from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases indicate Limpopo has 54 confirmed cases of the virus, three deaths and 28 recoveries.

The number of confirmed cases nationally has increased to 11 350 with 206 lives lost.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, MTN has been harnessing the power of technology and its expansive footprint and infrastructure, to contribute to national efforts to curb the transmission of the pandemic.

In line with MTN Group’s pledge of a R250 million relief package to curb and contain the spread of the virus across its 21 markets in Africa and the Middle East, MTN SA has also made several contributions at both provincial and national levels to provide relief.

– CAJ News