MTN, PSL provide aid to victims of violence

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – A PRETORIA-based non-governmental organisation providing accommodation to victims of gender-based violence has received a major boost to the tune of R160 000.

This is thanks to a partnership between a mobile operator and the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The Tshwane One Stop Shelter benefitted courtesy of MTN, PSL and 2019 MTN8 champions, SuperSport United.

The goods were purchased from the funds raised from the 2019 MTN8 Goals for Charity initiative.

The purpose of the initiative is to complement the good work that is already being done through the MTN8 Legacy programme in schools.

Sharon Ditshego (PSL), Nomsa Mazibuko (MTN GM Brand and Communication), Mandisa Mathe (Founder of Tshwane one Stop Shelter), Coltrane Munyai of Supersport United and Supersport United players during the 2020 MTN8 Goal for Charity at the Tshwane one Stop Shelter, Pretoria West on the 22 September 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Last year, each goal scored qualified for a R10 000 donation. Some 16 goals were scored throughout the tournament.

“We are delighted to have been involved in this heart-warming initiative, it is such a wonderful highlight from the exciting MTN8 tournament,” said Nomsa Mazibuko, Brand and Communications General Manager at MTN SA.

Mazibuko said credit must go to all teams that participated in the 2019 tournament, whose goals scored resulted in the funds being raised towards this worthy cause.

The Tshwane One Stop shelter is a division of the Youth for Survival NGO.

It also addresses the social and economic development challenges that are faced by women and children from economically disadvantaged communities.

The shelter offers beneficiaries skills programs aimed at enabling them to earn a living once they leave the shelter.

“We would like to thank MTN for their generous giving spirit, especially during this difficult period we find ourselves in,” said Mme Mandisa Mathe, founder of Tshwane One Stop .

The organisation and communities rely on such partnerships from organisations such as MTN for survival.

“With all that we have received from MTN we will be able to provide nutritious meals as well as restore the dignities for our beneficiaries and communities,” Mathe said.

– CAJ News