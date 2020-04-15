MTN reveals reduced data pricing

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – MTN has gone live with the revised pricing for its sub-1GB 30-day prepaid data bundles.

Effective immediately, MTN’s pricing in the sub-1GB 30-day data bundles have been reduced by up to 50 percent.

This follows its announcement last month of MTN’s voluntary undertakings to address the Competition Commission Data Service Market Inquiry.

MTN’s undertakings take the form of a voluntary social compact and address price reductions, a daily lifeline of free data to customers and free access to public benefit organisations.

“We are pleased to announce details of the pricing reductions as committed to last month and we continue to engage with the Commission to also finalise an agreement in the coming days,” said MTN Chief Executive Officer, Godfrey Motsa.

The popular monthly sub-1Gigabyte category sees significant price reductions, while the monthly 20MB and 50MB bundles double in volume – from 20MB to 40MB and from 50MB to 100MB – without any change in price.

Prices stay at R10 and R20 respectively, but for double the data.

Users of the 1GB bundle will enjoy a 34 percent price reduction, from R149, to R99, while 1.5GB users can now stay in touch for R149, a drop of 21 percent.

Users in the larger 50GB and 100GB ranges will also see significant savings, with prices dipping 25 percent and 29 percent respectively.

Another significant move to enhance digital inclusion countrywide is the launch of the 20MB daily data lifeline.

The 20MB ayoba Daily Lifeline will ensure MTN customers are able to communicate even when they are out of airtime.

This is the equivalent of 600MB of free data per month, every month.

Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs: MTN SA, said the free data was already available for use on ayoba, an instant messaging app and can be used for text, video, audio and image sending and receiving.

“As the lockdown continues, this will ensure more people can stay in touch with loved ones every day and connected to the latest news on the status of the lockdown,” she said.

MTN will offer a monthly 500MB free data access to public benefit services websites every month, amounting to 6GBs per year, for each of MTN SA’s current 29 million customers.

– CAJ News