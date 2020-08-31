MTN Rwanda intensifies COVID-19 intervention

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

KIGALI – MTN Rwanda has suspended commercial advertising as it intensifies awareness on coronavirus (COVID-19) preventative measures.

This emerged as the mobile operator at the launch of a campaign across MTN’s 21 African and Middle Eastern markets.

#WearItForMe adds its voice to the global drive to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks.

It will run throughout the month of September.

“To demonstrate how important this cause is for us as MTN and to the world, we are going to suspend commercial advertising for the next four weeks,” said MTN Rwanda Chief Executive Officer, Mitwa Ng’ambi.

“…we are dedicating our communication channels to the dissemination of COVID-19 related information as well as awareness on mask-wearing through the Wear It For Me campaign.”

Earlier in the month of August, MTN joined the efforts of Rwanda Biomedical Centre and the Rwanda National Police in raising awareness of the importance of COVID-19 preventive measures.

#WearItForMe is the next phase in MTN’s COVID-19 response under Y’ello Hope – MTN’s umbrella initiative which provides much-needed support during times of societal need.

“If we’re going to win this war against COVID-19, we all need to work together to change behaviours, protect each other and flatten the curve faster,” Ng’ambi concluded.

– CAJ News