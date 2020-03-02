MTN voted superior network even during bouts of load shedding

The resilience of MTN’s network was put to the test in recent independent network performance tests conducted by Germany-based umlaut, formerly known as P3, which, even during load shedding, saw the MTN network achieve a score of 883 out of 1000. For 10 of the 14-day period of the tests on SA mobile networks, South Africa was experiencing rolling black-outs.

This is the third consecutive year that MTN SA achieves the prestigious Lead Overall umlaut Best in Test Award.

The umlaut tests are conducted across all four main mobile operators with approximately 80% of the results based on voice and data performance derived from over 18000 km of national city, town and road drive tests. The remaining 20% of data came from crowd sourced information obtained from approximately six months of Android application measurements based on user network experience, average speeds and mobile coverage.

MTN’s network came out on top in voice and data as well as the crowd sourced quality of the network. The 2020 runner up trailed MTN by a wide margin; netting a score of only 769.

“We are delighted that the substantial investment we have made, and continue to make in our network, averaging over R11 billion a year, enables our customers to enjoy a seamless network experience despite the energy challenges that we are currently facing”, says Giovanni Chiarelli, Chief Technology and Information Officer at MTN SA. “Our customers want and deserve the very best. We know that our network is the foundation for all of our customer’s experiences with us and we are very proud to be able to deliver network quality and coverage that no other operator comes close to rivalling.”

“We take pride in the fact that our customers are able to remain connected even during load-shedding. The quality of our network is our key differentiator and this result only strengthens our resolve to continue providing our customers with the best network experience in the country.”

Hakan Ekmen, CEO Telecommunication at umlaut, says “MTN South Africa is `Best in Test`.

Congratulations to MTN South Africa for being best operator in all categories. As the de-facto industry standard, our benchmarking methodology focuses on customer-perceived network quality and covers a wide range of mobile services. Our top priority is to fairly and transparently assess the global development of networks, to push their quality and performance and ultimately achieve improvements for every customer.”

This latest accolade from umlaut comes hot on the heels of consecutive endorsements from a series of MyBroadband tests which recognised MTN as the best tested network in South Africa, and all major cities – including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Bloemfontein.

umlaut drive test measurement period was from the 4th to 17th February 2020 and crowd sourced data collection for 24 consecutive calendar weeks ending 18 January 2020.

Full Report available here: https://www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/south-africa

