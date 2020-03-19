MTN waives mobile money fees after Rwanda outbreak

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

KIGALI – MTN Rwanda has waived the costs of Mobile Money (MoMo) transactions to allow customers to use cashless modes of payment as part of measures to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

These will be free for the next 90 days as the mobile network operator aims to reduce the risk of transmission through the handling of physical cash in stores, markets and pharmacies among other facilities.

This follows the official confirmation of COVID-19 cases in Rwanda.

MTN said the waiver of MoMo transactions was part of a series of precautionary measures to ensure continuity of services and the safety of its stakeholders including employees, customers, communities and suppliers against the outbreak.

“MTN stands in solidarity with the nation during this trying time while supporting the Government’s efforts to communicate and raise awareness on precautionary measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus,” Mitwa Ng’ambi, MTN Rwanda Chief Executive Officer, said.

MTN has announced that it will waive fees on sending money on all transactions from Banks to MoMo wallets and vice versa, as well as payments for goods and services using MoMo Pay.

Fees incurred on MoMo transactions will be waived to ensure that our customers are able to safely and conveniently make payments wherever they are, at all times.

“We understand that customers will be constrained, therefore we are exploring ways to keep them connected,” Ng’ambi said.

Rwanda had 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the time of publication.

– CAJ News