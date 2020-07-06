Mutizwa targets more goals in Arrows top eight push

from WELLINGTON TONI in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE – DESPITE being one of the hottest properties this season, Knox Mutizwa believes his best is yet to come and is aiming for more goals to propel Lamontville Golden Arrows to a top-eight finish.

The Zimbabwean centre forward was among the in-form players when the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and ensuing lockdown interrupted the 2019/20 campaign.

Abafana Bes’thende were occupying seventh position, due in large part to the goals by the 26-year-old from Bulawayo.

Mutizwa had netted 11 goals for coach Steve Komphela’s side.

He has scored three times less than leading striker, Gabadinho Mhango, of Orlando Pirates.

“If we restart (the league), I am sure I will be able to score more and help Arrows to a top-eight finish,” Mutizwa said in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

Arrows had played 23 games and accumulated 32 points, 16 behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

While he was among the contenders for the top goal scorer for the now-disrupted campaign, the striker insists he had not reached top gear.

“No, I have not yet reached my potential or my best level. So, I will continue working hard,” said Mutizwa, who has a knack for spectacular goals.

Arrows are perennial top eight finishers in recent years but dented that reputation by ending the previous season in tenth.

While Mutizwa has previously played at Bidvest Wits after joining from Zimbabwean outfit, Highlanders, in 2016, it is at Arrows where he has played his best football.

He has turned out more than 100 times for the KwaZulu-Natal side.

Playing alongside countrymen- Devine Lunga, Danny Phiri and Edmore Sibanda (goalkpeer) – Mutizwa is also part of a golden generation of Zimbabwean national soccer team players that nonetheless has struggled in the international stage.

Zimbabwe were scheduled to play the African defending champions, Algeria, in a double-header but COVID-19 led to a cancellation.

“I think we have a good squad in the national team and I am really looking forward to the matches against Algeria and qualifying for the 2021 finals,” Mutizwa said.

The Warriors sit in second place on the standings with four points after defeating northern neighbours Zambia 2-1 away and playing a goalless draw at home to another neighbouring Botswana.

Algeria are favourites against the Southern African sides.

“The so-called small teams (in reference to Botswana) are difficult to win against but if we give 100 percent effort, we can beat Zambia and Botswana to qualify (to the AFCON finals),” Mutizwa said.

– CAJ News