New distinguished wine brand enters SA market

by DEON HENDRICK

CAPE TOWN – VUYA Wines, the latest entrant in the local market, has launched its inaugural selection of two varieties, namely Sauvignon Blanc and Red Blend.

Christiaan Groenewald, the acclaimed wine maker, made both wines.

He is the founder of the New Cape Wines Company and has won the prestigious Diner’s Club Winemaker of the Year Award in 2013 for Tannat Syrah 2011 and again in 2017 with Eagle’s Cliff Pinotage 2017.

Groenewald is one of only five winemakers to have received this award twice.

Nosithembele Bhengu, the entrepreneur behind Vuya Wines, explained that Vuya, which means being merry or joyous in isiXhosa, captured the essence of the wines and what they represented.

“Vuya Wines are meant to celebrate joyous and blissful moments, be it those little but meaningful moments like catching up with old friends, romantic escapades or celebrating important milestones such as anniversaries, graduations and work opportunities,” Bhengu said.

She said this was meant to bring much-needed cheer amid the despair bought about by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and all challenges encountered in life.

“I hope that Vuya would be the wine of choice for discerning wine lovers who appreciate the best that our vineyards have to offer,” Bhengu said.

The Red Blend is a Shiraz/Tannat 2016, described as having a rich, spicy chocolate plum nose, which are punctuated by a tinge of lively pepper and black cherry equally delightful to the nose and palate.

This is a result of being matured since 2016.

The Sauvignon Blanc 2020, which is Bhengu’s white wine favourite, is lauded for a distinct varietal that is characterised by tropical fruit flavours.

It is described as a delicious medium-bodied wine with crisp and tropical fruit flavours.

The blanc is characterised by a clean zesty palate and is rounded off with a fresh finish.

“The brief was simple: to create an elegant and sophisticated range that will have an appeal for both connoisseurs and beginners alike,” Bhengu said.

She said the friendship between Wine Village and her, stemmed out of a mutual friend.

The shared passion for wine and business drive bonded the relationship in a unique and special way.

“Today, we as businesswomen, share a strong bond in building our businesses, being successful in what we do and enjoying every moment of it,” Bhengu said.

Non-alcoholic alternatives of Vuya Wines will be available in due course.

People who share a passion for local wine praised Bhengu.

“Nosithembele is such a special person – a wonderful friend and business associate who is equally proud of our heritage of South African wines,” Cathy du Toit from Wine Village – Hermanus, said.

– CAJ News