Now, not after death, is the time to repent

TRUE Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

WHY is it that those who neither believe in Jehovah God nor go to church, the moment they die their relatives would want church priests to preside over their burials?

Why is it difficult for people to worship Jehovah God when they are still alive?

This also applies to those left behind by the deceased.

They rarely heed calls to repent while there is still time.

Surprisingly, the words “heaven” and “hell” only start to ring a bell the moment death lurks.

Why is it difficult to start investing in where our soul would go eventually when our spirits depart the planet earth?

Is it wise to start looking for Jehovah when already an individual has reached the point of no return? I beg to differ.

I have often witnessed robbers, criminals, witches, wizards, the corrupt, the wicked, the so-called untouchables, rich and famous!

The moment death prowls at their doorstep, they suddenly remember there is a house of Jehovah.

When death is starring, some people you always thought were ‘Mr, Mrs or Miss Perfect’ would start making dramatic confessions, some which stun the entire world.

All the secrets are released at that juncture. Why?

An example is women who dupe men into believing the children they bear are the men’s, yet knowing who the real biological fathers are.

They only reveal the true identity of the fathers at the point of death.

Also, at such point before the spirit departs, those who secretly committed crimes usually seek the attention of priests or elderly persons to confess their wrongdoing.

Does this therefore not tell you my brother, sister, father or mother that there is a place somewhere your soul or spirit would go, depending on the works you have been doing on earth?

In this True Gospel, I have a message for you.

I want to share with you in the truth; the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

It is impossible to repent when dead. The time to make corrections is now. This is the right time to forgive or be forgiven.

Isaiah 55:6-7 of the English Standard Version says: “Seek the LORD (Jehovah) while He may be found; call upon Him while He is near; let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts; let him return to the LORD, that he may have compassion on him, and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.”

The show-off, egotist, pretentiously and extrovert kind of life vanishes when the creator of heaven and earth decides to take your life.

My brethren, it will never be possible for your parents, loved ones, friends or relatives to pray and fast for your sins to be forgiven when you already reached that stage where your soul should depart.

No human being whatsoever, right from your medical doctor, pastor, bishop, prophet, witch-doctor, church founder, herbalist, traditional or political leaders would determine whether your soul goes to HELL or HEAVEN!

At that juncture, Jehovah God preserves your spirit until He alone can return the soul in the resurrection from the dead. That is when eternal judgment for either everlasting life or permanent death is determined.

During that moment people must answer to the judgment of Jehovah God by which moral acts are encouraged and evil deeds are condemned.

That day will be the stage of judgment in which Jehovah God will determine whether you lived a life of righteousness or wickedness.

2 Corinthians 5:10 of the English Standard Version states: “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each one may receive what is due for what he has done in the body, whether good or evil.”

Further, the book of Ecclesiastes 12:14 of the New Living Translation attests: “God will judge us for everything we do, including every secret thing, whether good or bad.”

Romans 2:16 of the New International Version supports this True Gospel saying: “This will take place on the day when God judges people’s secrets through Jesus Christ, as my gospel declares.”

Malachi 4:1 of the New Living Translation speaks about the LORD of Heaven’s Armies (Jehovah) says: “The day of judgment is coming, burning like a furnace. On that day the arrogant and the wicked will be burned up like straw. They will be consumed—roots, branches, and all.”

Finally, this True Gospel is supported in Matthew 25:32-33 of the Berean Study Bible.

It concurs: “All the nations will be gathered before Him, and He will separate the people one from another, as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. He will place the sheep on His right and the goats on His left.

“Then the King will say to those on His right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world.”

People of God, the scripture teaches that all of the dead shall be raised. However, only the just are destined for the kingdom of Jehovah God whilst the wicked will be reserved for eternal hell.

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

