Only because of the grace of God that we live

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THE global political landscape is littered with assassinations of the most heavily-guarded and influential figures.

It is a trend that has prevailed for decades and centuries.

This True Gospel hereby instills the appreciation that the life we enjoy today is because of Jehovah’s grace.

Come to think of the world’s most powerful sitting heads of states such as the United States of America’s (USA’s) Abraham Lincoln (1865), James A. Garfield (1881), William McKinley (1901), Theodore Roosevelt (1912), John F. Kennedy (1963) and Ronald Reagan (1981).

They have all been assassinated or survived an attempt on their lives.

In another global powerhouse, Russia, former Prime Minister Pyotr Stolypin was assassinated in 1911 in Kiev.

Others assassinated are Prime minister of Spain José Canalejas (1912) in Madrid, president of France Paul Doumer (1932) in Paris, prime minister of Italy Benito Mussolini (1945) in Giulino di Mezzegra, prime minister of Iran Abdolhossein Hazhir (1949) in Tehran, president of Syria Sami al-Hinnawi (1950) in Beirut, president of Romania Nicolae Ceaușescu (1989) în Târgoviște.

They are among other renowned world leaders murdered despite the heavy presence of their guards, air force, military, secret intelligence, police and other security details.

Even in countries such as Israel, this True Gospel would confirm former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated in 1995 in Tel Aviv.

President of South Korea Park Chung-hee (1979) was assassinated in Seoul. Prime minister of Japan Hara Takashi was murdered in 1921 in Tokyo. They too are among a long list of powerful politicians assassinated despite heavy security presence.

Kings have not been spared the assassinations.

These include Mohammed Nadir Shah King of Afghanistan (1933) murdered in Kabul, Alexander I King of Yugoslavia (1934) in Marseille and King Carlos I of Portugal (1908) in Lisbon.

They were all killed in cold blood despite being heavily guarded.

Back home to my beloved African continent, there are several sitting former heads of states assassinated despite watertight security.

These include prime minister of Egypt Boutros Ghali (1910) in Cairo, prime minister of Ethiopia Abebe Aregai (1960) in Addis Ababa, prime minister of Burundi Prince Louis Rwagasore (1961) in Bujumbura, president of Togo Sylvanus Olympio (1963) in Lomé through military coup d’état.

Nigerian Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (1966) in Lagos, South African Prime Minister Hendrik Verwoerd (1966) in Cape Town, Madagascar’s Richard Ratsimandrava (1975) in Antananarivo were also assassinated.

Other sitting African heads of states who were victims of assassination are François Tombalbaye president of Chad (1975) in N’Djamena, Nigeria’s Murtala Mohammed (1976) in Lagos, Guinea-Bissau’s Francisco Mendes (1978) in Bissau, Egypt’s Anwar Sadat (1981) in Cairo, Burkina Faso’s Thomas Sankara (1987) in Ouagadougou and Liberia’s Samuel Doe (1990) in Monrovia.

Algeria’s Mohamed Boudiaf (1992) in Annaba, Rwanda’s Juvénal Habyarimana (1994) in Kigali, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC’s) Laurent-Désiré Kabila (2001) in Kinshasa, Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi (2011) in Sirte and most recently Chad’s Idriss Déby (2021), also were killed.

I’m hereby making you fully appreciate that the life we enjoy today is because of Jehovah’s grace.

Without Jehovah God, all of us we would have no life to talk about.

Outside of Jehovah there is no reality at all.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, we must fully depend on Jehovah, without our Heavenly Father we have nothing, but with Him we have everything including long life, safety and security, good health, happy marriages, joy, peace, harmony, love, prosperity and wisdom.

Ladies and gentlemen, the message I’m driving home through this True Gospel is that without Jehovah protecting our lives, no amount of bodyguards or security would ever guarantee us our lives except through Jehovah.

Psalm 127:1 of the New Living Translation supports this True Gospel: “Unless the LORD builds a house, the work of the builders is wasted. Unless the LORD protects a city, guarding it with sentries will do no good.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, please stop deceiving yourselves thinking investing millions of dollars into your security, hiring of personnel bodyguards would spare you of your life.

Our lives are completely in the hands of Jehovah, not bodyguards, not police, not secret spies nor military.

I have seen many rich men and women, people of authority and politicians amassing and plundering state coffers at the expense of the poor.

They always deceive themselves boasting of security entourage yet easily forgetting their lives were not in government hands, military, police or state secret operatives’ hands.

Galatians 6:3 of the Berean Study Bible concurs: “If anyone thinks he is something when he is nothing, he deceives himself.”

Always remember that Jehovah is our strength. The Sovereign Lord is the one who directs our lives.

Jehovah delivers us His children from all forces of evil. Forget all things that are planned in the middle of night or darkness against us, Jehovah will and shall always remain our Game Changer for safety, security, prosperity and healing.

Psalm 27:5 of the New American Standard Bible reads: “For on the day of trouble He will conceal me in His tabernacle; He will hide me in the secret place of His tent; He will lift me up on a rock.”

According to Psalm 91:5 of the New Living Translation: “Do not be afraid of the terrors of the night, nor the arrow that flies in the day.”

2 Corinthians 1:10 of the New International Version states: “He has delivered us from such a deadly peril, and he will deliver us again. On him we have set our hope that he will continue to deliver us.”

Brothers and sisters, all we need right now in our lives is Jehovah God. Nothing else.

Let us stop trying to live our lives without Jehovah. Instead, we must repent from our ways and put Jehovah ahead of everything else.

If you are not saved, I appeal to you to consider taking the repentance route in order to receive the salvation I’m preaching about in this forum.

Remember, when you are in the Lord, all things become new. All the past wrongdoings are forgiven.

2 Corinthians 5:17 of the New International Version confirms this True Gospel: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”

Fear not. Do not be intimidated by false teachings because the moment you do such a good thing in abiding by Jehovah’s commandments, immediately all your sins are rubbed off, erased or forgiven.

This is why Heavenly Father is calling us to reason with Him. Imagine reasoning with your Creator about your useless life.

Isaiah 1:18 of the English Standard Version attests: “Come now, let us reason together, says the LORD: though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall become like wool.”

May I take this opportunity to call upon all politicians, the rich and those in powerful positions to stop depending on bodyguards, rather come to Jehovah for sanctuary.

Most importantly, when we depart this planet earth (die) our souls shall be restored.

One thing for sure we will all die some day, but those who die in Christ shall receive salvation.

Revelation 14:13 of the Berean Study Bible says: “Blessed are the dead—those who die in the Lord from this moment on. “Yes,” says the Spirit, “they will rest from their labors, for their deeds will follow them.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

