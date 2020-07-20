Opposition leader, journalist nabbed over Zimbabwe protests

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE – ZIMBABWE state security forces have arrested an opposition politician and raided the home of a prominent journalist in a crackdown against a planned anti-government protest set for the end of the month.

Jacob Ngarivhume, leader of the Transform Zimbabwe, was arrested while the Harare home of activist and journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested ahead of the demonstration set for July 31.

Ngarivhume had before the arrest alleged death threats from suspected agents of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

In a brief message, alleged state agents harassed his workers during the raid.

“They are breaking into my home. Alert the world!” Chin’ono said.

Charges against the pair could not be ascertained at the time of publication but organisers of demonstrations are largely slapped with charges of attempting to overthrow the government of president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chin’ono and Ngarivhume have been mobilising people to protest.

The call to take to the streets against corruption and the deepening economic crisis has received backing from the opposition parties and civil society organisations.

Zimbabwe’s government has in the past reacted with brutality to such demonstrations.

The heavy-handed reaction is the hallmark of then-president, Robert Mugabe (now late).

Itai Dzamara a journalist and political activist known mostly for his solo campaign against the then government of Mugabe was kidnapped in 2015 and never seen or heard of.

– CAJ News