Overseas women victims of Nigeria romance fraud

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA – NIGERIAN police have rescued American and Philippines women that fell victim to a multimillion-dollar romance scam syndicate perpetrated by a local online fraudster.

A man from the southeastern Imo State, Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku (aged 34), has been arrested as the alleged kingpin of the cyber crime.

Police allege she kept his American victim in a Lagos hotel against her wish since February 2019.

The victim, who hails from Washington DC, is a retired civil servant.

It is alleged Obiaku lured the victim into Nigeria under the pretext of love via Facebook and deceitfully married her in May last year.

According to police, he subsequently held her captive in a hotel, extorted from her monies amounting to a total of US$48, 000 (R805 300).

The suspect also forcefully collected and took control of the victim’s credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances over the period of 15 months.

Obiaku also allegedly used the victim as a front to defraud her associates and other foreign personalities and companies.

The rescue of the American woman follows the rescue of a woman from the Philippines, also allegedly swindled by Obiaku.

She also met him on Facebook.

Police said Obiaku is a Business Administration and Management graduate and internet fraudster who has defrauded unsuspecting members of the public locally and internationally.

Frank Mba, Nigerian police spokesperson, said the suspect would be charged under the Cybercrime Prevention / Prohibition Act once law enforcers concluded their investigations.

– CAJ News